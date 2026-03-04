This BlackBerry-like Android phone rivals the Clicks Communicator

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Unihertz is showing its upcoming Titan 2 Elite smartphone at MWC 2026.

The phone offers an integrated keypad, a 4.03-inch OLED screen, and a Dimensity 7400 chip.

The device will hit Kickstarter later this month.

There are limited options if you want a phone with a physical keypad, but Unihertz is one of the few companies still offering these devices. The company recently revealed that the keypad-toting Titan 2 Elite is coming, and we went hands-on at MWC 2026.

The Titan 2 Elite is scheduled to hit Kickstarter later this month, but the company already has working units on display at MWC. The good news is that the Titan 2 Elite is much smaller than the gargantuan Titan 2, being more in line with the Clicks Communicator. So you don’t have to compromise on weight and size if you want an integrated keypad.

Otherwise, I thought the keys were a little too tiny for my liking. But I imagine that I’d get more used to them with extended usage. I’m also glad to report that the keypad is indeed touch-sensitive, allowing me to scroll through webpages by simply swiping up or down on the keys. I always appreciated this feature on BlackBerry’s Android phones, so I’m glad it’s still present on the Titan 2 Elite.

Would you buy a phone with a physical keypad? 22 votes Yes, I already have one 0 % Yes, I would 82 % No, I wouldn't 18 %

Unihertz previously confirmed that the phone has a 4.03-inch 120Hz OLED screen (1,080 x 1,200), and the display seemed suitably bright under the lights of the show floor. The company also confirmed that the phone would get five years of software updates, all the way to Android 20. Both the screen size and the update commitment mirror the Clicks Communicator.

The manufacturer hasn’t officially revealed additional specs just yet, but we were able to confirm a few details via a demo unit. Expect a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a 4,050mAh battery, two 50MP rear cameras, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits Kickstarter later this month. There’s no word on pricing just yet, but we’re just glad to see more keypad-toting phones on the market.

