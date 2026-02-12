Miss your orange BlackBerry Curve? Check out the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite's new color

Unihertz

TL;DR Unihertz’s upcoming Titan 2 Elite will come in both gray and orange colorways.

Both models come with QWERTY keyboards and dual rear cameras, but we don’t know much else about the hardware yet.

A full reveal is coming at MWC in March.

BlackBerry fans are eating well in early 2026. Between the Clicks Communicator and the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite, anybody looking for a new phone with QWERTY keyboard has more than one option to look forward to in the near future. Unihertz first showed off the Titan 2 Elite last month, and now, we’ve seen it in a vibrant new color.

In a video posted on the Unihertz YouTube channel today, the Titan 2 Elite is shown in two colorways: the dark gray we’ve seen it teased in before, plus an orange color that reminds us of some old BlackBerry devices (or more realistically, today’s iPhones).

Unihertz’s last teaser only showed the gray version of the phone from the front. In today’s video, we see the Titan 2 Elite in gray and orange, and even get a peek at the sides and back of the phone. It appears to have two buttons on its right edge, plus a volume rocker and a SIM card tray on the left. There’s a rectangular camera bump on its backside that looks to feature two cameras — presumably a wide and an ultrawide, though that’s not confirmed.

BlackBerry made a number of orange phones with QWERTY keypads back in the day, including the Curve and the Torch. The color also looks more than a little like the Cosmic Orange colorway for Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro.

The Titan 2 Elite will be shown at Mobile World Congress in March. If you want to keep up to speed on the upcoming phone, you can sign up for updates at Unihertz’s website.

