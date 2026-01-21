Want a QWERTY phone in 2026? Here's a Clicks Communicator rival you shouldn't miss

Unihertz

TL;DR Unihertz, a company that already sells rugged QWERTY phones, is teasing its next phone with a physical keyboard.

The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite features a more compact and sleeker design, much like the recently revealed Communicator from Clicks.

Unihertz will showcase the phone in March, and a Kickstarter will follow soon.

Through 2025, there have been frequent attempts to create devices that replicate BlackBerry’s impact. In addition to projects dedicated to reviving older BlackBerry phones, we recently witnessed the announcement of Clicks Communicator, a compact phone with a QWERTY keypad. Clicks is the same company that began selling cases for iPhones and some flip-style foldables with built-in keyboards only a few years ago. Meanwhile, another company with several years of pedigree is ready to join the race.

The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite is the latest step in that direction. Unihertz is no stranger to phones with physical QWERTY keypads. It has been dabbling with them for well over five years, filling the gap left by BlackBerry’s decline.

The headliner of its momentum has been its Titan series of phones, which offer a rugged design and a full keyboard. These phones, however, have tried to emulate the BlackBerry Passport experience with their expansive screens and chunky builds. That also applies to the Titan 2, launched in 2025, which appeals to enterprise users with its large 4.5-inch display and work-centric features. For context, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, one of the largest Android phones, is only 3 inches wide.

The newer Titan 2 Elite is a far cry from the rugged, business-centric device it once was. Based on the teaser Unihertz has shared, it’s far more compact and visibly comparable to a smaller BlackBerry Curve. Unihertz hasn’t disclosed the exact display size, but the video below gives us some insight into how big it could be.

Additionally, while we’re unaware of the display tech underneath (the Titan 2 had an LCD), the upcoming phone’s display appears to feature leaner bezels. It also replaces the Titan 2’s thick top bezel with an in-display selfie camera on the top left.

Unlike Clicks, which vehemently promotes its new Communicator as a secondary phone or an aide to your main phone, Unihertz makes no such claims—at least not now. The demo shows it running a regular Android launcher with enough space to place five icons across.

Unihertz has also revealed that the Titan 2 Elite will be showcased at the MWC 2026 trade show in the first week of March. Unihertz will reveal additional details about the Kickstarter soon, along with information on when the phone starts shipping. If you’re interested in the latest updates, you can sign up on Unihertz’s page or join its Facebook group.

