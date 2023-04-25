If you’ve hidden (rather than deleted ) a post and want to get it back, here’s how to unhide a Facebook post using the app and the website.

QUICK ANSWER

To unhide a Facebook post on mobile, open the Facebook app and tap on your Profile icon. Then, tap on the three dots icon (…) > Activity Log > View Activity History > Filters > Categories > Logged actions and other activities > Hidden from profile. Next, tap the three dots icon (…) next to the post you want to unhide and select Add to profile.

On desktop, open Facebook in a browser and log in, then click on your Account icon > Settings & privacy > Settings > Privacy > Use Activity Log. Then, from the left sidebar, choose Logged actions and other activity > Hidden from profile. To unhide a post, click on the three dots (…) next to a post and select Add to profile.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS