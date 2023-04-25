Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to unhide a Facebook post
If you’ve hidden (rather than deleted) a post and want to get it back, here’s how to unhide a Facebook post using the app and the website.
QUICK ANSWER
To unhide a Facebook post on mobile, open the Facebook app and tap on your Profile icon. Then, tap on the three dots icon (…) > Activity Log > View Activity History > Filters > Categories > Logged actions and other activities > Hidden from profile. Next, tap the three dots icon (…) next to the post you want to unhide and select Add to profile.
On desktop, open Facebook in a browser and log in, then click on your Account icon > Settings & privacy > Settings > Privacy > Use Activity Log. Then, from the left sidebar, choose Logged actions and other activity > Hidden from profile. To unhide a post, click on the three dots (…) next to a post and select Add to profile.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to unhide a post on the Facebook app
You can unhide a post using the app by following a few steps:
- Open the Facebook app and tap on your Profile icon.
- Tap on the three dots icon (…).
- Tap Activity Log, scroll down to the bottom and then tap View Activity History.
- Tap Filters > Categories.
- Open Logged actions and other activities, then tap Hidden from profile.
- Tap the three dots icon (…) next to the post you want to unhide, then select Add to profile.
How to unhide a post on the Facebook website
To unhide a Facebook post on desktop, do the following:
- Open Facebook in a browser and log in, then click on your Account icon > Settings & privacy > Settings.
- Click on Privacy > Use Activity Log.
- From the left sidebar, choose Logged actions and other activity > Hidden from profile.
- To unhide a post, click on the three dots (…) next to a post and choose Add to profile.
Read more: Link to a related high-value Evergreen post
FAQs
Yes, unhidden posts will reappear in your timeline.
Yes, hiding or unhiding a post won’t change its contents.
Hidden posts won’t be on your timeline anymore, but they may still show up to other audiences it’s been shared to, such as in Feed or Search.