How to turn off the sensitive content warning on Twitter

While scrolling through your Twitter feed, you may have received warnings for sensitive content. You’re bound to discover unpleasant posts wherever anyone can tweet anything from an anonymous avatar. Luckily, Twitter identifies potentially sensitive material that users may not wish to see, such as violence or nudity. However, you can adjust your media settings if you don’t mind seeing such things. Here’s how to see sensitive content on Twitter.

QUICK ANSWER To manage sensitive content on Twitter, navigate to Settings and Privacy > Privacy and Safety and select Content you see. From there, check the box beside Display media that may contain sensitive content. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to change the sensitive content settings on Twitter

How to change the sensitive content settings for your tweets

How to show sensitive content on Twitter Firstly, select Settings and Privacy from the left-hand side of the Twitter Home page. Select More to see this option if you’re using a web browser.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Next, select Privacy and Safety and select Content you see. Either check or uncheck the box next to Display media that may contain sensitive content. You can also choose topics of interest you’d like to see more of from here.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After that, you can see any sensitive content in your Twitter feed or the search results. If you check the box, a warning message will appear asking you if you’d like to view the flagged content first. Below is an example of the warning message.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to change the sensitive content settings for your own tweets If you intend to post sensitive content regularly, it’s good practice to adjust your media settings to warn other users, especially your followers. To do so, log into your Twitter account and select Settings and Privacy from the drop-down menu.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Next, select Privacy and Safety > Your Tweets. Lastly, check the box to mark the media you tweet as having material that may be sensitive.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After that, people who visit your profile may see a message letting them know your account may include potentially sensitive content and asking them to confirm they still want to view it.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Again, be wary of what sensitive information you share online, even if it is encrypted.

FAQs

Why does Twitter allow sensitive content? Twitter intends for people to see what’s happening globally, which may involve violent and adult content. However, some media types, such as gratuitous gore or hateful imagery, are never allowed on the platform. Learn more about what kinds of posts are permitted via Twitter’s media policy.

How do I mark individual tweets that contain sensitive media? To add a content warning, tap or click on the flag icon when editing the photo or video after attaching it to your Tweet.

How can I report sensitive content on Twitter? Tap the three-dot icon and select Report Tweet. Select It displays a sensitive photo or video. Select the appropriate option depending on what you are reporting.

Why can't I see sensitive content on Twitter? If you are unable to view sensitive content on Twitter, it may be because the account posting the content has marked it as sensitive or because the content violates Twitter’s rules and policies. If you want to view sensitive content on Twitter, you can adjust your settings to enable the display of sensitive content.

How do I see sensitive content on the Twitter app? To see sensitive content on the Twitter app, you will need to adjust your settings to allow the display of sensitive media. Here’s how to do it: Open the Twitter app on your mobile device. Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen. Select Settings and Privacy from the drop-down menu. Tap on Privacy and Safety and then Content you see. Under Sensitive content, toggle the switch to turn on Display media that may contain sensitive content.

Comments