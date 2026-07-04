I turned my old Android phone into an iPod Classic for $5, and I couldn't be happier

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

We live in fascinating times. On the one hand, the latest cutting-edge LLMs and AI models are giving us a real-time sneak peek into a sci-fi future. Simultaneously, there’s a growing analog resurgence, where tech enthusiasts are willingly turning away from the conveniences of modern hardware for a simpler, more organic technology experience.

Look no further than the sudden, massive spike in popularity surrounding vintage Apple hardware. Modified iPod Classics from the mid-2000s have become extremely popular items, with refurbished units packed with modern flash storage and fresh batteries frequently selling for hundreds of dollars.

Fortunately, you don’t need to drop hundreds of dollars on a vintage piece of hardware to experience that same distraction-free musical experience. If you have a spare, old Android smartphone sitting unused in your drawer, you already have everything you need to build yourself a similar experience, minus the tactility of the hardware.

All it takes is $5 and a very cool piece of software I discovered recently. Dubbed NostalgicPod, this app lets you perfectly replicate the visual language and user experience of the iPod Classic while incorporating concessions to modern conveniences. I love it.

Would you use a dedicated music player today? 23 votes Absolutely. Its a better experience. 43 % Maybe, if it delivered something unique. 39 % No. You can't beat music streaming on a smartphone. 4 % I never stopped using one. 13 %

From old Android phone to virtual iPod in minutes

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

I already have a collection of iPods, but were I in the market today, there’s just no way I would pay current average asking prices for a 25-year-old piece of technology. To see if NostalgicPod could evoke that same sense of nostalgia, I pulled out an old Android phone collecting dust in my drawer.

NostalgicPod costs just $4.99 with no ads, subscriptions, or trackers, making it an easy recommendation.

The app costs a reasonable, flat, one-time fee of $4.99 with absolutely no advertisements, trackers, or subscription paywalls. To enhance the experience of a distraction-free music environment, I toggled airplane mode on my phone. Then, I copied over a bunch of albums and was off to the races.

When you first launch the app, a beautifully designed onboarding wizard guides you through the basics of navigation. But if you’ve ever used an iPod, you’ll be right at home. The app uses the same navigation philosophy, just via an on-screen click wheel instead of a physical wheel. NostalgicPod also hooks directly into Android’s native music index to quickly scan your music. Finally, the wizard lets you choose your baseline look from light, dark, or classic white.

NostalgicPod understands what made the iPod special

The centerpiece of NostalgicPod is its fully functional, touch-based virtual click wheel. Sliding your thumb in circles around the wheel allows you to navigate long album lists and the interface with ease. The developer has added period-accurate haptic feedback that emulates the click wheel’s tactile response via vibrations under your thumb. Did you know that the original iPod used a piezoelectric speaker to create that distinctive sound? Well, you can replicate that signature mechanical click sound here through your phone’s speakers.

At its essence, the app is an homage to the iPod and follows the same UX principles. Tapping the top of the wheel serves as the menu button, taking you back one step on any screen. The left and right buttons handle track skipping, while the bottom button controls play and pause. Just like the original hardware, holding down the play button from anywhere in the menu hierarchy instantly snaps you back to the active Now Playing screen.

The attention to detail makes this feel more like an homage than a skin.

That said, it isn’t a direct copy of any specific generation. For example, while the body styles might reflect the 5th-generation iPods, the home page replicates the exact split-screen layout of the sixth- and seventh-generation iPod Classic models. Text navigation menus occupy the left side of the screen, while the right side displays high-resolution previews of your album artwork.

You can further customize the appearance deeply within the app settings. Casing options include silver aluminum, glossy white plastic, and a solid black similar to what you’d get with an actual iPod. But the developer has added an AMOLED-friendly dark mode option for the interface that wasn’t a part of the original iPod OS. Similarly, you’ll find the option to skin the interface with colorful body variants like yellow, green, pink, red, indigo, navy, and bright blue, which Apple never offered. You can also mix and match wheel variants independently of the chassis color. Essentially, the app lets you create an iPod experience that matches your vibe but isn’t necessarily grounded in reality.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Finally, if you want to crank up the immersion on your smartphone, you can toggle on immersive mode. This toggle hides Android’s native status and navigation bars while keeping the screen awake during listening sessions. Rotating the device horizontally activates a full-screen landscape 3D Cover Flow layout — a nod to the iPod Touch era. This mode lets you smoothly scroll through your album collection with an album art-first approach. Tap an album cover to display the track list, then start playback.

A surprisingly capable music player

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

While the skin is purely retro-inspired, NostalgicPod hits all the right notes as a modern Hi-Fi music player as well. The app supports all popular music formats, including lossless formats, and offers plug-and-play support for external USB DACs, Bluetooth devices, and Google Cast, letting you beam your local files to smart speakers or TV, something I wish my old iPod could do.

Elsewhere, since managing local files can be tedious, and most of us have lost the arcane knowledge of meticulously curating an offline media library with the correct ID3 tags, the app includes automated background tools to clean up your imported library. While you won’t find full tag-based editing here, the app can read embedded tags and download missing high-resolution album art. It’ll also let you edit basics like the album, artist, and genre tags. While it offers nothing more than that, I suspect that’s going to be enough for the target audience.

NostalgicPod is more than just an iPod clone. It’s a genuinely capable Hi-Fi music player.

For lyrics fans, the app integrates with an open-source, community-driven database of, well, lyrics. This lets the app automatically fetch and display synchronized lyrics for your local tracks. The app even replicates the — admittedly not that great — experience of viewing lyrics on the iPod, which is pretty neat if you’re looking for some rose-tinted nostalgia.

There’s support for equalization, too, and the app includes a profile that is supposed to replicate the sound profile of a 5th-generation iPod. I can’t say it’s very accurate at that, but it’s a fun addition nonetheless. With that said, don’t go in expecting a full 10-band equalizer either. What you get instead is a set of presets with no way to tweak them further.

Digital extras

What makes NostalgicPod better than the many other iPod-skin clones on the Play Store is its attention to detail. The extras menu, for example, includes ports of classic click-wheel games like Snake, Solitaire, and Brick. Blasting Iron Maiden and playing Brick are core memories of my youth, and the app helped me time-travel back to simpler times instantly. As I mentioned earlier, NostalgicPod is a great homage to the iPod, not just for its look, but also for its attention to detail.

The extras are what transform NostalgicPod from a gimmick into a love letter to the iPod.

That said, a great homage risks being branded as a gimmick. To counteract that, the developer has taken a few liberties to modernize the experience and feature set. For example, the app features a dedicated podcast module that connects to an online database of podcasts. You can subscribe to these podcasts and listen to them in a native-like experience. The experience benefits from a search function and a Recents menu tab that lets you get back to something you were already listening to. Arguably, that’s a better experience than what many digital music players provide.

Elsewhere, if your local music library starts looking a bit thin, you’ll find a built-in live internet radio directory as well. Popular stations like Radio Paradise are included, though I’d have liked the ability to input my own list of preferred radio stations. Some of my personal favorites, like Groove Salad by SomaFM, offer playlist feeds for apps and devices, but NostalgicPod offers no way to fold them into the experience.

The easiest way to experience the iPod life without buying an iPod

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

No matter if you’re curious about switching back to a curated listening experience, tired of subscriptions or Spotify, or just want to dabble in the iPod-style life, taking an old, unused Android phone out of a drawer and pairing it with a five-dollar piece of software is an incredibly rewarding weekend project that stands out as an absolute no-brainer for any tech enthusiast.

Look, as someone with an embarrassingly large collection of iPods and old-school digital audio players, let me be the first to tell you that living with one of these devices in 2026 is a commitment. Not only is acquiring music inconvenient, expensive, or both, depending on where you are, but transferring music to them isn’t easy either. That’s before we get to the cost of acquiring said hardware. Even if you already have an iPod, it takes some elbow grease to get it up and running like new, and it’ll cost you a bunch to upgrade it both visually and functionally. Now, I’m not trying to gatekeep the hobby, but let’s just say that a $5 app that replicates the experience as well as NostalgicPod can be a great appetizer to see if the iPod life is for you.

If you’re curious about the iPod lifestyle, this is the easiest and cheapest way to find out if it’s for you.

This modern, software-driven DIY approach gives you the exact same tactile satisfaction, aesthetics, and distraction-free listening while retaining the everyday luxuries of modern smartphones. You get to enjoy USB-C charging speeds, a proper high-resolution display, incredible battery life, and flawless native support for Hi-Fi audio without the hassle of converting audio formats.

All that to say that if you’re curious about using an iPod in 2026, you could do worse than installing NostalgicPod. The app nails the user experience and adds enough extras to the mix that you might just enjoy using it for what it is — a pretty solid music player — even without the iPod throwback.

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