Are you growing tired of Google recommending a bunch of search queries? These are called trending searches, and they use general user data to propose current trends you might be interested in. The thing is, they are often a distraction, and we find they rarely actually help. Let’s show you how to turn off trending searches on Android once and for all.

QUICK ANSWER To turn off trending searches on Android, launch your browser, go to Google.com, scroll all the way to the bottom, tap on Settings, and select Search settings. Select the Other settings tab. Toggle off the Autocomplete with trending searches option.

How to turn off trending searches on Android Did you know there are settings for Google.com? It’s something most people don’t even look for, but you can make some modifications to the most popular search engine. Among a few other options, this section gives you the ability to turn off trending searches on Android.

How to turn off trending searches on the Google.com website: Launch your browser. Go to the Google.com website. Tap on the Settings option. A menu will appear. Tap on Search settings. Go into the Other settings tab. Toggle off Autocomplete with trending searches.

By the way, because you are dealing with a website, these steps should work with any device you use. Additionally, the steps should be the same regardless of whichever browser you’re using. The steps are a bit different if you happen to be using the Google app, though.

How to turn off trending searches on the Google app: Launch the Google app. Tap on your profile icon, in the top-right corner. Go into Settings. Select General. Tap on Autocomplete settings. Skip this step if you’re using the iOS Google app. Toggle off Autocomplete with trending searches.

FAQs

How does Google come up with trending searches? As the words entail, trending search recommendations are based on multiple factors. These include what other people are searching for, what you have searched in the past, language, the time, and your location.

Do Google trending searches work in Incognito mode? Yes. Trending searches on Google will continue working when in Incognito mode. Personalized recommendations will not work, though.

Comments