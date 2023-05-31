Chromebooks share many similarities with other computers. One such similarity is that you can get some models with a touch screen. While it’s nifty, you may want to turn off the touch screen on your Chromebook. Here’s how to do it.

QUICK ANSWER To turn off the touch screen on your Chromebook, enable Debugging keyboard shortcuts in the Chrome flags menu and restart your device. You can then use Shift + Search + T to toggle the touch screen or Shift + Search + P to toggle the touchpad.

How to turn off the touch screen on your Chromebook

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

To turn off the touch screen (or touchpad) on your Chromebook, you must enable the debugging keyboard shortcuts in the Google Chrome flags menu. Open up Google Chrome on your Chromebook, and type or copy/paste the following command in the address bar: “chrome://flags/#ash-debug-shortcuts”. Press enter. The Chrome flags menu will open. On the drop-down menu next to Debugging keyboard shortcuts, click Disabled, and select Enabled. Once you click Enabled, a button will pop up at the bottom of the flags menu, saying Restart. Click it to reboot your Chromebook. You can use keyboard combinations to turn the touchscreen or touchpad on and off once the computer restarts. To enable/disable the touch screen: Shift + Search + T To enable/disable the touchpad: Shift + Search + P

FAQ

Why does my touch screen not work on my Chromebook? It may not be working because it’s disabled or broken. If it’s disabled, you can try following the method above to enable it. You might have to get the Chromebook serviced if there’s faulty hardware.

Can I turn my Chromebook touchscreen off? Yes, but it requires using Chrome flags and tapping into experimental features.

Can I turn off my Chromebook touchpad? You can turn off the Chromebook touchpad, but it requires playing around with experimental features in the Chrome flags.

What if I forget how to turn my touchscreen or touchpad back on? If you’re having issues with any Chrome flags, just go to chrome://flags/ and select Reset all. This will set all flags to their default settings.

Comments