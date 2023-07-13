Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to turn off 5G on the iPhone 13
5G is the next greatest upgrade to mobile phone networks, bringing much faster theoretical connectivity to millions globally. Even if you can access it, you may consider using 4G instead of 5G to save battery or reduce costs. If so, how do you turn off 5G on the iPhone 13? Here’s the answer.
QUICK ANSWER
To turn off 5G on the iPhone 13, go to Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Voice & Data. You can now choose which 5G option you want or switch entirely to 4G LTE.
Find the steps to turning off 5G on the iPhone 13 below.
- Go to Settings and tap Mobile Data. In the US, this will be called Cellular Data.
- Now select Mobile/Cellular Data Options.
- Choose Voice & Data.
- You will now see three options — 5G On, 5G Auto, and LTE (the slower 4G.) Choose which one you want.
FAQs
As well as the iPhone 13, 5G is also available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3rd generation). You also need a mobile phone company with a 5G network and a 5G mobile plan with that company. No other iPhone models are supported at this time. So if you’re the proud owner of an original 2007 iPhone, you’re out of luck on the 5G front.
Since the infrastructure isn’t there yet for 5G to take over completely, you may live in an area where 5G is very weak. If that’s the case, your 4G LTE connection will likely be faster and more stable. In that scenario, it makes sense to switch off 5G for the moment and benefit from your faster 4G LTE connection.
As it explains on the iPhone settings screen, 5G On has 5G enabled at all times. 5G Auto will only switch your device to 5G if it will not negatively affect your phone’s battery life (depending on the activity you’re currently doing.)