Want Google's new gradient icons? Here’s how to get them before anyone else

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is giving all of its Workspace app icons a redesign.

These new icons have been recreated through Figma.

The recreations can be installed on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Last year, in September, a new icon for the Google app was introduced with a gradient redesign. Only a couple of months later, we also saw a redesign for the Photos and Maps apps. Now it looks like Google’s full suite of Workspace apps is slated for a gradient-style makeover. And you’ll be able to try them out early — kind of.

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This weekend, a leak revealed that Google may be preparing to launch a redesign for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and more. Unlike previous Google app designs that use all four of the company’s colors, these redesigns would feature a gradient effect to help these apps more easily stand apart from each other.

Google has not rolled these new icons out yet, and it’s unclear when they will launch. However, icon designer Andreas Storm has managed to recreate them on Figma (a web-based design tool used primarily for creating UI and UX) based on the leak.

You’ll need to create an account on Figma first. Once you do, you can enter the editor to access the export function. After that, you can use these icons however you want. You should be able to replace your shortcuts with these icons on desktop, whether you have Windows or Mac. Meanwhile, you can use a third-party launcher or a shortcut creator to replace your shortcuts on Android.

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