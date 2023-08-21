No Apple foldable yet, but iOS users can 'fold' two iPhones using Try Galaxy app

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Try Galaxy app for Safari has been updated to include features from One UI 5.1.1.

The app also features a new trick that links two iPhones to create a facsimile of a foldable device.

There are now 20 supported languages in the app, too.

In March this year, Samsung rolled out a new iPhone web app. The “Try Galaxy” app allows iOS users to experience certain features of Android and Samsung’s Android skin, known as One UI. It’s Samsung’s way of trying to convince iPhone users to abandon the dark side.

Today, Samsung rolled out a new update for Try Galaxy. Now, it features some new tricks from the latest One UI 5.1.1, which debuted on Samsung’s newest pair of foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

In addition to software features, the web app also allows iPhone users to experience what it’s like using a foldable…sort of. By linking two iPhones together, you can see the screen extend across both phones, giving iOS users an idea of how much more screen real estate there is inside something like the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Obviously, the Try Galaxy app does not actually bring Android over to iOS. All it does is create facsimile interfaces. However, it is surprisingly effective at duplicating the Samsung software experience on an iPhone.

Today, Samsung is also making this app more accessible than ever. The app works in 20 languages, including five new ones: Korean, Czech, Hungarian, Latin American Spanish, and Russian.

If you have an iPhone (or two) and want to give the web app a try, you can visit the Try Galaxy site. When you visit on your iPhone, you’ll get started immediately. If you visit on your computer, you’ll just need to scan the QR code with your iPhone to begin.

