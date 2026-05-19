Trump Mobile finally has a real phone, but it may also have a real data leak

TL;DR A YouTuber claims the Trump Mobile site is exposing customer information through a basic security exploit.

Voidzilla says his mailing address, email, and order details were accessible, but not credit card info.

The alleged leak may also suggest Trump Mobile’s real order numbers are far lower than previously reported.

The Trump Mobile T1 Phone may finally be moving from punchline to actual product, but apparently, this launch still had room for another clownish twist. After months of delays and general weirdness, the $499 phone has started reaching some media outlets, but a YouTuber claims the Trump Mobile website is leaking customer information.

Are you interested in the Trump Phone? 392 votes Absolutely 10 % Heck no 90 %

Voidzilla, a YouTuber with 1.55 million subscribers, says in a new video that Trump Mobile’s website is exposing customer data through what he describes as a simple security exploit. He says he is one of the affected customers, with his mailing address, email address, and order information accessible, though not his credit card details. The same alleged exposure may also point to a much lower number of real Trump Mobile orders than previously claimed.

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According to Voidzilla, someone contacted him over the weekend to warn him that his information was being exposed — along with that of other Trump Mobile customers. He says that person had already tried to alert Trump Mobile but had not received a response. He and another affected YouTuber allegedly then tried to reach the company, again without success.

The video description identifies the other YouTuber as Penguinz0 and states that he confirmed the exploit was real and that his information was accurate. Voidzilla does not explain the flaw in detail, saying he does not want to make the problem worse, but describes it as “very low-hanging fruit.”

The possible leak is the serious part, but there’s also an embarrassing side plot for Trump Mobile. Voidzilla claims the exposed customer IDs suggest there were roughly 10,000 unique customers and around 30,000 orders through the site. That would be nowhere near the 600,000 orders previously reported. He adds that he isn’t sure whether the figure also includes orders for Trump Mobile service plans.

Grim as the timing and the nature of the breach may be, it’s hard to be surprised by any new pratfall in this long-running saga. The T1 Phone only just started landing in some hands today after almost a year of questions about whether it would ever ship. Early hands-on looks suggest it resembles a rebranded HTC U24 Pro with a gold-colored casing, a pre-installed Truth Social app, and a box that says “Proudly Assembled in USA,” rather than the earlier “Made in USA” claim. Shipping the phone still looked like something almost resembling a win for Trump Mobile, but it didn’t take long for the gloss to come off that achievement.

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