Trump Phone website trades ‘Made in the USA’ claim for patriotic vibes

TL;DR Trump Mobile has removed its “Made in the USA” claim from the T1 Phone product page.

The website now uses vague patriotic language like “American-Proud Design.”

Key specs also appear to have changed.

When the Trump Organization launched its gold T1 Phone last week, it made clear that the phone was “Made in the USA.” That phrase has now quietly disappeared from the Trump Mobile website, and it’s not the only early claim that appears to have changed.

As The Verge spotted, the banner that once declared the phone’s American manufacturing credentials is gone. In its place is a less specific mix of patriotic-sounding language. The phone now features an “American-Proud Design,” is said to be “designed with American values in mind,” and has “American hands behind every device.” That all sounds nice, but it doesn’t tell us where the phone is made or if any part of it is made in the US at all.

This shift is particularly curious given that a Trump Mobile spokesperson told The Financial Times recently that the phone was being manufactured in Alabama, California, and Florida. That claim didn’t come with much in the way of proof of suppliers or partners, and many people were skeptical from the start. Even Eric Trump admitted that the phone would be made in the USA “eventually.”

The wording isn’t the only thing that’s changed on the site. Some key specs appear to have been tweaked on the product page, such as the screen size, which has dropped from 6.78 inches to 6.25 inches. A line that previously mentioned 12GB of RAM has also been removed. Even the delivery window has gone from shipping in September to “later this year.”

Preordering the phone involves putting down $100, with the remaining $399 charged when it eventually ships. We put together a list of Trump T1 phone alternatives if you’re not persuaded.

