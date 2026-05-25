Trump Mobile is investigating a data leak affecting thousands of T1 preorders

TL;DR Trump Mobile’s T1 smartphone launch is off to a rough start after a website flaw exposed customer preorder data.

The exposed information reportedly included names, phone numbers, email addresses, shipping addresses, and order numbers tied to roughly 27,000 potential buyers.

Trump Mobile says financial data, Social Security numbers, call logs, and text messages were not compromised.

Trump Mobile is finally shipping its long-delayed T1 smartphone, but the rollout is already running into a serious and embarrassing security headache. The cellular company, launched by the Trump family last summer, is now investigating a website flaw that exposed the personal details of roughly 27,000 prospective buyers.

The issue first came to light after security researchers discovered that Trump Mobile’s website may have exposed sensitive preorder information through poorly secured order pages. According to a new report from The Guardian, Trump Mobile has confirmed that the exposed data included customer names, phone numbers, email addresses, shipping addresses, and order numbers.

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Meanwhile, a Trump Mobile spokesperson earlier said no call details, Social Security numbers, bank account information, call logs, or text messages were compromised. The company also argues there’s no evidence its internal systems were compromised directly. The issue seems to be more with the way the preorder database is structured.

An Australian IT professional found that order pages allegedly used sequential order numbers with little security in place. In practice, that meant someone could cycle through order IDs and pull up customer information tied to preorder entries. Professor Jonathan Soma of Columbia University, who reviewed the exposed code, estimated that the system may have held data associated with as many as 27,224 potential preorders, per the report.

The bigger issue here isn’t just one exposed preorder page. Launching a telecom brand already requires customers to trust you with sensitive personal data, payment, and mobile service info. Such an early security scare can make that trust much harder to earn.

Meanwhile, Trump Mobile says it has added extra monitoring and safeguards as the investigation continues. The company is also warning customers to watch out for phishing emails, suspicious calls, and fake support messages related to their orders.

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