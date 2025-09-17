Trump Mobile's earliest actual phones are neither made in America, nor cheap

TL;DR Trump Mobile is now selling refurbished iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S series devices.

The prices of these devices appear to be marked up compared to the market value of refurbished phones.

You’re better off buying these devices directly from Apple or renowned sellers like Amazon, even if you want to use Trump Mobile’s service.

Trump Mobile’s “Proudly American” T1 Phone is far from being available to American consumers. The carrier, backed by the Trump Organization, has been experimenting with various designs for the golden-embellished phone, and the original timeline has since been revised.

The T1 Phone was initially promised to launch in September. However, the delivery date was shifted to sometime “later this year” when the organization rescinded its “Made in America” claim. With only a vague timeline for the T1 Phone, Trump Mobile has started selling refurbished phones.

The available models include the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S23, and none of these listed models are made in the US. The prices for these models range from $369 for the Galaxy S23 to $629 for the iPhone 15, with the other two models falling in between. When you see these prices, you will immediately realize why buying these phones is probably not a good idea.

All four models are visibly marked up in price. For instance, the iPhone 15 is $100 more expensive than what it sells for on Apple’s official store for refurbished iPhones. The iPhone 14 is $40 more expensive.

Trump Mobile's renewed iPhone 15 Apple's officially renewed iPhone 15

Remarkably, Trump Mobile’s offerings will seem more lucrative compared to Samsung’s official listings for refurbished products, which make you wonder if these prices are for new devices instead of refurbished options. However, browse peer-to-peer selling platforms like Swappa and eBay, or even explore Amazon’s storefront for refurbished devices, and you’ll find plenty of Samsung and Apple phones listed for significantly lower prices.

Trump Mobile's renewed Galaxy S24 Renewed Galaxy S24 on Amazon

While buying from Apple might make sense, considering you’re sure these devices have not been renewed with Apple’s official parts and come with the same one-year warranty as a new iPhone, there is no such guarantee from Trump Mobile.

Trump Mobile supposedly indicates that the flat handset fee also includes the first month’s subscription fee of $47.45. However, the vague language could mean otherwise, and given the lack of proper support documents, the only way to ascertain is to call customer support and get clarification.

Even with the fees included, only a few models, such as the iPhone 14, are financially viable. But the lack of details about the warranty suggests you should probably skip buying from the store. If you want to use Trump Mobile’s service, you can purchase it from any more trustworthy store, as it works with any unlocked model.

