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T1 phone saga gets stranger as PR team abandons Trump Mobile

Even Trump Mobile's PR team is distancing itself from the T1 phone mess.
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45 minutes ago

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First look at new Trump Mobile T1 Phone smartphone (2)
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TL;DR
  • The PR team that was previously supporting Trump Mobile has reportedly left.
  • It’s unclear if Trump Mobile is currently using a different PR team.

The T1 phone, commonly known as the Trump phone, has had quite the tumultuous story. From vaporware concerns to a data leak affecting thousands. Most recently, a teardown confirmed that the phone was simply a gold-plated, modified version of the HTC U24 Pro. But that’s the point of a public relations firm: to give bad stories a positive spin. However, it appears the mess may have grown too big even for Trump Mobile’s PR team.

According to The Verge, the Poplar Group has ceased representing Trump Mobile. The company’s founding partner, Chris Walker, has told the outlet that his team “is not assisting Trump Mobile any further.” As a refresher, Walker is the person who gave a statement to USA Today claiming that T1 phones are made in America. It was later found that this was not true, which Trump Mobile now admits.

It’s unclear if Trump Mobile has secured a new PR and media relations firm to replace Poplar Group. The Verge reports that Walker didn’t know if the phone company is currently using a new PR firm. Just another strange entry added to this bizarre saga.

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