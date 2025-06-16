Trump enters smartphone market with exactly the gaudy golden phone you'd imagine

TL;DR The Trump Organization is launching a phone service called T1 Mobile.

The highlight of this service is its flagship “47 plan.”

The group has also unveiled a new phone called the T1 Phone.

Lately, there have been murmurs about the Trump Organization wanting to enter the mobile phone market. Recently spotted trademarks suggested the organization was looking to launch both a phone and a mobile service. Those murmurs have now turned into a full-blown announcement as the group unveiled its new mobile venture.

The Trump Organization, run by the US president’s eldest sons, announced the launch of T1 Mobile, a wireless service under the Trump Mobile brand. According to the announcement, this service will offer 5G coverage through all three of the major US carriers (AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile). The highlight of this service is its flagship “47 Plan,” which is available for $47.45 per month. The subscription price is a nod to Donald Trump’s presidency, currently serving as the 47 president and 45 president in his previous term.

Included in this plan are the following: Unlimited talk, text, and data

International calling to 100 destinations

Device protection

Roadside assistance through Drive America

Telehealth services Along with the service, the organization also revealed it would launch a phone called the “T1 Phone” in September. Coming as no surprise, this handset is available in solid gold and will set you back $499. However, Eric Trump showed off a second, slightly toned-down colorway during an interview. For that price tag, you get a 120Hz 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, 2MP macro lens, 16MP selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Ironically, the phone will have a US flag emblazoned on the back, despite the fact that nearly all smartphones are manufactured abroad. As Reuters points out, T1 uses the “Trump” name under a trademark license, which is then given to third-party partners. This means designing the smartphone, manufacturing it, and providing the cellular service isn’t handled by the Trump Organization.

It’s unclear what company is behind the design and manufacturing of the T1 Phone. However, analyst Max Weinbach claims that it could be Wingtech. Weinbach states that the hardware is the same as the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G, but with a custom body.

