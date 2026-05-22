Trump Mobile confirms data leak, still deciding whether or not it should bother notifying customers

TL;DR Trump Mobile has acknowledged that it exposed customer data through public-facing webpages.

A spokesperson said the exposure was caused by an unnamed third-party platform.

The company said it was evaluating whether it would inform customers about the incident.

Media outlets finally got their hands on the elusive Trump Phone earlier this week, revealing it to be a rebranded HTC U24 Pro. Right around the same time, YouTuber Coffeezilla shared that Trump Mobile’s website was leaking customer data, including phone numbers and even physical addresses. The company has now acknowledged that’s the case, though it apparently hasn’t decided whether to inform affected customers.

As reported by TechCrunch, Trump Mobile spokesperson Chris Walker told the outlet that the it’s looking into how customer data, including email addresses, mailing addresses, and phone numbers, was made accessible through public-facing webpages. The spokesperson said the mishandling of customer data was somehow linked to an unspecified third-party platform used in “certain Trump Mobile operations,” the report says.

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Walker told TechCrunch that no Trump Mobile systems had been breached, and that there was no evidence any customer’s financial info was exposed. Per the report, Walker said that the company was weighing whether it needed to notify customers that their information may have been made public.

The Trump Mobile T1 is a customized, gold-colored HTC phone based on the U24 Pro. Initially pitched as a device “proudly designed and built in the United States,” it’s now marketed as being “assembled” in the US. The phone costs $499 and is currently listed as available for pre-order with a $100 deposit.

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