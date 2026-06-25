Here's how much TRIMUI's Game Boy-style Hammer Pro U will cost

TL;DR The Brick Hammer Pro U has just been listed on the TRIMUI website, priced at $199.99.

However, another TRIMUI website lists a slightly higher price, creating some confusion among prospective buyers.

One listing also mentions that the Brick Hammer Pro U will ship after July 30, 2026.

A successor to last year’s TRIMUI Brick gaming handheld has been in the works for a while. Much to our surprise, TRIMUI announced two models this month: the Brick Pro and the Brick Hammer Pro U. While we know the cheaper, Linux-based Brick Pro will cost $89.99, the price of the premium Brick Hammer Pro U has remained under wraps. Well, that’s changing now.

Retro Dodo has uncovered a Brick Hammer Pro U listing on the TRIMUI website, revealing a $199.99 price tag. All three colors of the handheld (Black, Grey, Silver) are listed here, though you can’t get any of them as they’re marked as sold out.

The publication also points to what appears to be multiple TRIMUI websites, with one listing the Brick Hammer Pro U for $199.99, and the other for $284.99. The latter listing also mentions that the handheld will ship after July 30.

Which one of these handhelds are you most interested in? 3 votes TRIMUI Brick Pro 33 % TRIMUI Brick Hammer Pro U 67 %

Additionally, one of the source’s contacts reportedly said the device is “tentatively scheduled for July.” Similarly, Mechdiy, a third-party seller of retro handhelds, has also listed the Brick Hammer Pro U, mentioning a late-July release

However, this particular retailer has listed the metal-based handheld at $294.99 without a microSD card, and $359.99 with a 128GB card. Either way, this is a significant increase over what TRIMUI is supposedly charging for the Brick Hammer Pro U. Given that this device hasn’t even started shipping yet, we recommend exercising caution before placing an order from any third-party retailer, particularly until TRIMUI clarifies the pricing disparity.

For the uninitiated, the Brick Hammer Pro U comes equipped with a 3.95-inch, 1,024×768, 60Hz display, the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 processor with the Adreno A21 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and runs Android 15.

Furthermore, the onboard USB-C port can output 1,920 x 1,080 video to an external screen at 60Hz via DP-Alt Mode. All this hardware is housed in a CNC-machined aluminum body, offering an upmarket gaming experience.

By contrast, the Brick Pro is super cheap, features a plastic body, and runs a Linux-based operating system. It offers the same display size, resolution, and refresh rate as the Brick Hammer Pro, but with only 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Meanwhile, the combo of the Allwinner A133P processor and PowerVR GE8300 GPU manages the performance side of things.

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