Budget Linux or premium Android? TRIMUI's upcoming Brick handheld lineup gives you two options

TL;DR TRIMUI is releasing two new successors to last year’s Brick handheld: the Linux-based Brick Pro and the higher-end Android-based Brick Hammer Pro U. Pricing and availability details haven’t been revealed yet.

The premium Brick Hammer Pro U features a CNC-machined aluminum body, a Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 processor, hall-effect joysticks, and USB-C video output.

The lower-end Brick Pro seems on track to target a budget price point by retaining the Allwinner A133P processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage.

TRIMUI has long been expected to launch a new Brick Pro handheld to succeed the well-received TRIMUI Brick from last year. The company is finally revealing more details about its new gaming handhelds, and it’s actually not one but two of them coming to us soon.

TRIMUI has posted an official product video for the upcoming Linux-based TRIMUI Brick Pro and Android-based TRIMUI Brick Hammer Pro U:

If you thought the original TRIMUI Brick was an interesting, albeit low-powered, premium-feeling Linux pocketable, these new iterations are a completely different beast. TRIMUI is splitting the lineup into two distinct tiers: an ultra-budget Linux option and a high-performance, CNC-aluminum Android powerhouse.

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TRIMUI Brick Hammer Pro U

The TRIMUI Brick Hammer Pro U (yes, that is its real name) abandons the low-end chipsets typical of this form factor and shoots straight for the mid-range with a Qualcomm Snapdragon G2 Gen 1. This SoC features an 8-core Kryo setup featuring four performance Cortex-A78 cores ticking at 2.4GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at 1.95GHz. Paired with an Adreno A21 GPU that can push up to 940MHz, this SoC puts the Hammer Pro U roughly in the performance ballpark of a Snapdragon 778G.

What does that mean for performance? It means this Game Boy-style vertical handheld isn’t just for GBA and PS1 anymore. This chipset has more than enough power to handle N64, Dreamcast, and a very respectable chunk of GameCube and PlayStation 2 emulation. As with all things, emulation, your mileage will vary depending on the emulator, title, and settings used.

Other confirmed specs include a 3.95-inch 60Hz IPS LCD with a resolution of 1,024 × 768. The USB-C port supports DP-Alt Mode, allowing you to output video directly to a display at 1920×1080 at 60Hz. It also features a 6-axis gyroscope for motion-heavy gaming, along with two hall-effect joysticks and ALPS switches. The handheld will be available in black, gray, and silver.

I couldn’t find the official source for this, but Reddit user costlyclick says the Brick Hammer Pro U will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also said to be Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 on board.

TRIMUI Brick Pro

TRIMUI also seems intent on hitting a lower price point with the TRIMUI Brick Pro, which retains the Allwinner A133P processor (clocked at 1.8GHz) and runs on Linux.

The company didn’t share further specs, but Reddit user costlyclick says it comes with a PowerVR GE8300 GPU, a display with the same specs as its elder sibling, and bare-minimum 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Even the USB-C port is USB 2.0, alongside Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2. The handheld will be available in black, white, and gray.

Pricing and availability TRIMUI hasn’t shared any further details, including pricing and availability, about these gaming handhelds. Given that the launch trailer is officially live, we expect pre-orders to open up sooner rather than later.

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