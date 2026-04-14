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This Game Boy-style Pro handheld is around the corner as leaked image surfaces
35 minutes ago
- A new leak has revealed a few more details about the upcoming TRIMUI Brick Pro handheld.
- An image showing apparent packaging gives us a look at the design and some specs.
The TRIMUI Brick was one of our favorite cheap handhelds of 2025, but the company has been teasing a Pro model for a few months now. A new leak has just surfaced online, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the TRIMUI Brick Pro.
A user in the Retro Handhelds Discord group posted a picture that apparently shows packaging for the TRIMUI Brick Pro handheld. This gives us a look at the device’s design while also listing a few features. Check out the image below.
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The image shows a device with two analog sticks (one below the D-pad and one below the face buttons), a pair of lights just below the screen, and your choice of black or white color schemes. Otherwise, the packaging also lists a 3.95-inch IPS LCD panel, stereo speakers, local Wi-Fi support of sorts, USB-C connectivity, and “fast boot” functionality. In any event, the fact that we’re now seeing packaging suggests that a launch might be imminent.
There’s no reputable word on TRIMUI Brick Pro specs just yet, but the Pro moniker suggests we’re looking at a more capable device than the standard model. The standard Brick ships with a low-powered Allwinner A133P processor (PowerVR GE8300 GPU), 1GB of RAM, 8GB of expandable eMMC storage, and a 3,000mAh battery. It also runs Linux out of the box.
In any event, we praised the TRIMUI Brick for its pocket-friendly design, great build quality, slick screen, and pre-configured software. So we hope the Pro device maintains these strengths and then some. However, the addition of analog sticks and a larger screen means you’ll probably need bigger pockets for this model.
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