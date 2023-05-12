Now that you’ve found a bargain or won an auction on eBay, you probably wonder how long you have to wait before getting your hands on your item. eBay will usually send this info by email, but you can always check your purchase history for any updates on the expected delivery date. Whether you have an account or are a guest, here’s how to track your order on eBay.

QUICK ANSWER To track your order on eBay, navigate to My eBay--> Purchase History to find your most recent orders' tracking number and expected delivery date. KEY SECTIONS How to track eBay account order

How to track eBay guest order

How to track your eBay order If you have an eBay account, you can track your orders from your purchase history. Click My eBay and select Purchase History from the drop-down menu near the top right of the homepage.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Here, you can see the shipping progress for any item you’ve purchased after the seller ships your item. If your seller uses a tracked shipping service, you can view carrier information and your order’s current location by clicking on the tracking number.

If your item doesn’t have tracking, you’ll still be able to see the estimated delivery date for your package. You’ll see an example of each case in the image below.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you think the seller is using a tracked service but can’t see a tracking number, they may still need to upload it. It’s a good idea to ensure your shipping options before buying the item, but you can contact the seller to ask them to add tracking.

How to track your eBay guest order While you need to create an eBay account to sell items, you can purchase items as a guest. However, you’ll need eBay’s order confirmation sent to the email address you provided at checkout. To help find that in your inbox, the email’s subject line should read “Order Confirmed” or “Guest Order.”

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Within the order confirmation email, click View order details, and on the next page, select Show shipping details. You’ll find a delivery status bar with the shipping service, tracking number, and the item’s current location.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you don’t see the tracking information, select Contact Seller on the Order Details page and ask the seller if they will upload the tracking number. If you can’t find your guest order confirmation email, visit eBay customer service to request a copy of your order details.

FAQs

How do I track my order on eBay as a guest? Locate the order confirmation email eBay sent to you, and click View order details.

How do I track eBay global shipping? Once the seller uploads a tracking number, eBay converts it into a Global Tracking number which the buyer and seller can use to track the item until delivery. You can find the global shipping tracking number in your order details or purchase history.

How can I track my eBay order without an account? To track your order as a guest, find the confirmation email from eBay titled “Guest Order” in your inbox. Within this email, click “View Order Details” to be redirected to a webpage with your order status and tracking information (if provided by the seller). If you can’t find tracking information, contact eBay’s customer service for help.

