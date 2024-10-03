Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
These Tracfone prepaid plans now get double the data and hotspot at no extra cost
- Tracfone has doubled the data allowance on its Unlimited Talk & Text plans at no extra cost to customers.
- Hotspot functionality is now available on all UTT plans, previously limited to the $40 plan.
- Tracfone has also introduced longer plan durations, with options of up to 365 days.
Tracfone, a popular prepaid service provider under Verizon’s portfolio, has rolled out significant updates to its Unlimited Talk & Text (UTT) plans. These changes include doubling the data allowance at no extra cost and adding hotspot functionality to all plans.
Tracfone has doubled the data allotments for both new and current customers on plans priced between $15 and $40. The updated data limits are part of a broader effort to deliver better value, especially when compared to rivals like Consumer Cellular. The new data allowances, which will take effect with the customer’s next payment cycle, are as follows:
- $15 UTT plan: Now includes 1GB of data, up from no data
- $20 UTT plan: Now offers 4GB, previously 2GB
- $25 UTT plan: Now includes 6GB, up from 3GB
- $30 UTT plan: INow offers 10GB, up from 5GB
- $40 UTT plan: Now comes with 20GB, doubling the previous 10GB offering
In addition to the upgraded data limits, all of Tracfone’s UTT plans will now come with mobile hotspot functionality, allowing users to share their data with other devices. Previously, only customers on the $40 plan had access to this feature, but now it’s available across all the plans mentioned above.
Tracfone has also introduced more flexible options for plan durations, with new choices that span 60, 90, 180, and 365 days in addition to the traditional 30-day cycle. The carrier also emphasizes its Unlimited Carryover Data feature, which allows customers to keep unused data as long as their service remains active.
It’s always good news for consumers when they get more value for their money, and these updates from Tracfone certainly deliver just that.