These Tracfone prepaid plans now get double the data and hotspot at no extra cost

Tracfone , a popular prepaid service provider under Verizon’ s portfolio, has rolled out significant updates to its Unlimited Talk & Text (UTT) plans. These changes include doubling the data allowance at no extra cost and adding hotspot functionality to all plans.

Tracfone has doubled the data allotments for both new and current customers on plans priced between $15 and $40. The updated data limits are part of a broader effort to deliver better value, especially when compared to rivals like Consumer Cellular. The new data allowances, which will take effect with the customer’s next payment cycle, are as follows:

$15 UTT plan: Now includes 1GB of data, up from no data

Now includes 1GB of data, up from no data $20 UTT plan: Now offers 4GB, previously 2GB

Now offers 4GB, previously 2GB $25 UTT plan: Now includes 6GB, up from 3GB

Now includes 6GB, up from 3GB $30 UTT plan: INow offers 10GB, up from 5GB

INow offers 10GB, up from 5GB $40 UTT plan: Now comes with 20GB, doubling the previous 10GB offering

In addition to the upgraded data limits, all of Tracfone’s UTT plans will now come with mobile hotspot functionality, allowing users to share their data with other devices. Previously, only customers on the $40 plan had access to this feature, but now it’s available across all the plans mentioned above.