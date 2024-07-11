Total by Verizon switches back to Total Wireless again, introduces new plans and price lock

TL;DR Total by Verizon is now Total Wireless, again.

In addition to the re-rebranding, the company is introducing new 5G plans with faster speeds and better perks like a $200 Anniversary credit after twelve months, which can be used toward your next phone.

The company is also introducing a five-year price lock guarantee to ensure its pricing stays as low as promised.

A few years ago, Verizon bought the prepaid carrier Total Wireless and ultimately rebranded it as Total by Verizon. Reversing this move, it seems the carrier will once again be known as Total Wireless. That’s not the only change heading Total’s way either. The Verizon-backed carrier has also announced several new changes to its service, including revamped plans, a price lock guarantee, and a few other perks.

While the company didn’t go into much detail about the name change, it makes sense. Verizon has multiple prepaid brands and has done a good job fostering individual identities for each, so it probably felt that removing the Verizon naming would help Total stand on its own. For example, Visible tends to target those who consume a lot of data but don’t mind slightly slower speeds while doing it, whereas Total’s advertising has been aimed at the Latinx community in the US.

Plan changes As for the actual plan changes, Total previously offered a few different limited plans alongside its Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans. While it still offers a range of limited plans, the carrier is switching things up a bit by offering three different unlimited plans.

On the low end is Base 5G Unlimited, which gives you access to Verizon’s Sub-6 5G coverage and 5GB of hotspot access. You’ll also be able to call more than 85 destinations, text to more than 200 destinations, and even roam in Canada and Mexico. This plan starts at $40 a line but goes as low as $23 per line for five lines.

There’s also a 5G Unlimited and 5G Plus Unlimited plan. Both of these offer access to Verizon’s impressive UWB network and ensure the fastest speeds possible. The standard plan gives you 15GB of hotspot access, a six-month ad-free Disney Plus trial, and the fourth line for no extra cost. Finally, the more expensive 5G Plus Unlimited plan gives you unlimited hotspot access and ad-free Disney Plus. These plans start at $50 and $60 per line, respectively, though the pricing can drop as low as $25-$27 per line with five lines.

Price lock and other new features You might be wondering about the price lock guarantee. Total says this applies to new customers and locks in their price for five years. After that five-year period is up, Total might increase the price — or it might not. You don’t know what will happen after those five years, but during that five-year stretch, the price you sign up for today is the price you’ll stay with.

Regardless of which Unlimited plan you choose, you’ll also get a $200 Anniversary Credit that can be applied toward a new phone. To qualify, you’ll need to make 12 monthly plan payments with Total Rewards first. Don’t want to spend a dime on phones? Total is also now offering several free phone options, including the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

While Total’s new plans aren’t significantly different from those of its competition, we appreciate the price lock, and the new plans definitely help Total stand out more than it did previously.

