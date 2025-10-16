Verizon-owned Total Wireless now has a free plan, though there are a few catches

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Total Wireless, a Verizon Value brand, is launching a free phone plan available only in California at first.

The offer is limited to customers who qualify for the government Lifeline assistance program.

The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and 6GB of high-speed data, with an $11 upgrade option for unlimited data.

While Verizon is best known for its own network and services, its Value brands have become increasingly popular as well. This includes Total Wireless, a premium prepaid brand that offers limited in-store support, free streaming services on select plans, and plenty of other features that help it compare favorably to postpaid options. While its plans normally start around $40, there’s about to be a much more affordable option — one that will cost you nothing.

As you can imagine, there are some requirements you’ll have to meet for this free plan. First, it’s only available in California, at least at launch. Second, you’ll need to qualify for LifeLine assistance to be eligible.

For those who don’t know, this is a government program that helps connect low-income families and individuals with a free phone provider. Total is also working to expand its LifeLine program beyond California to ensure qualified customers can get discounted rates, even if it’s not offering a truly free plan elsewhere just yet.

While many of LifeLine’s free services are often provided by lesser-known brands, Total is a trusted prepaid provider running on Verizon’s network. You’ll get unlimited talk, text, and 6GB of high-speed data per month. Those who need more will have the option of truly unlimited data, though it will cost $11 a month. From what we can gather, this is essentially similar to the $40 per month Total Base 5G Unlimited plan. That said, you won’t get international calling and texting features or roaming in Mexico and Canada.

If money is tight and you’ve been considering the LifeLine program, this is a great deal. In addition to free service, you’ll also get a free phone, though these are typically lesser-known budget devices. In most cases, we’d recommend using an unlocked phone instead.

So, is Total’s new plan worth it? We’d say yes. Not only does it offer similar terms to many other LifeLine providers, but it also comes from a brand many trust. That adds peace of mind for those concerned about using an unknown provider.

