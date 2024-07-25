Torrenting apps are finally available on non-jailbroken iPhones, but there’s a catch

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The new additions include torrenting apps, which enable eligible users to download peer-to-peer files on their iPhones but without jailbreaking iOS.

We advise you not to use torrenting apps to download pirated content because theft is a crime.

Apple has long banned torrenting apps on its App Store, as these tools are frequently used to infringe copyrights. While iOS users can bypass these restrictions by jailbreaking their devices, many can’t justify going through the cumbersome process. Fortunately for EU-based users, torrenting on iPhones has just gotten infinitely more accessible. Thanks to AltStore PAL, any eligible user can now download files peer-to-peer through torrents, without needing to modify the OS.

AltStore PAL announced on Threads that the first batch of third-party apps is now available to its users. Notably, the list includes iTorrent by X1TRIX — a native torrenting app for iPhones with support for Live Activities and Apple Files. To access it, you must add the iTorrent Source in AltStore PAL’s Sources screen. This will then reveal the app in the Browse section, along with a button to download it.

Apart from iTorrent, AltStore PAL now also offers qBitControl by Michael-128. This companion app allows you to remotely control the primary torrenting tool on your PC when you are away from home.

Other non-torrenting-related introductions include PeopleDrop and UTM SE. Through these apps, you can meet single individuals in your area and run virtual machines on your iPhone, respectively.

Do note that accessing AltStore PAL costs €1.50/year plus tax. Once you pay the fee, you can proceed with installing the apps listed on the platform. And remember that downloading pirated content is a form of theft, and we advise you not to utilize torrenting apps to commit crimes.

