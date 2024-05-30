T-Mobile celebrates eight years of T-Mobile Tuesdays with major prizes and new perks

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is celebrating eight years of T-Mobile Tuesdays with a week-long “Thankiversary” event.

Eight lucky customers could win grand prizes, including $80,000 in cash, a new VW car, and a dream vacation.

New perks for customers include free 7-Eleven Slurpees, $2 Little Caesars pizza, $5 movie tickets, and discounted MLB tickets.

T-Mobile is marking the eighth anniversary of its T-Mobile Tuesdays program with a weeklong “Thankiversary” event, offering substantial prizes and new perks to its customers. This year’s celebration, starting on Tuesday, June 4, will see T-Mobile giving away eight grand prizes to eight lucky customers.

These prizes include $80,000 in cash, $8,000 in Shell gas cards, eight years of movies with Atom Tickets, a new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, a dream vacation for four valued at up to $117,000 (including flights, hotel, and $10,000 in spending money), a Samsung mega bundle featuring a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy Watch 6, and $20,000 in Samsung e-Certificates, “a year of coffee”, and a “year of concerts.”

That last one sounds like something I could really use, but of course, the devil could be in the details, especially for those last two.

In addition to these grand prizes, T-Mobile is offering several new perks during the Thankiversary week. Customers can enjoy a free 7-Eleven Slurpee drink, a $2 Little Caesars Classic pizza, $5 movie tickets to see “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” 20 cents off per gallon of Shell gas through the Fuel Rewards program, a free Father’s Day card from Ink Cards, and 50% off Legoland tickets.

These deals are all available starting Tuesday, June 4, through the T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app. Additionally, baseball fans can score discounted MLB tickets for select games.

Terrific T-Mobile Tuesdays? T-Mobile Tuesdays, which launched in 2016, is a weekly program that offers customers freebies and deals as a way of showing appreciation. The program has become a popular feature for T-Mobile customers, with the company claiming over 1 billion perks have been redeemed since its inception.

Now, obviously, T-Mobile Tuesdays aren’t just about T-Mobile being generous. It is a marketing masterstroke to attract and retain users in a highly competitive industry. T-Mobile recently announced a major wave of price hikes hitting its legacy customers, and these announcements could be a way to soften the PR blow.

Either way, we’re not complaining. Whether you’re a current customer or considering switching to T-Mobile, the “Thankiversary” event offers a chance to take advantage of some impressive deals and potentially win big.

