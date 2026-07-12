PSA: T-Mobile's free Wi-Fi offer ends tomorrow for United Airlines flights

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s free Wi-Fi benefit on United Airlines flights will end on July 13, 2026.

This will be the last day to take advantage of the carrier’s perk.

One of the benefits of being a T-Mobile customer was its free Wi-Fi perk on certain flights. T-Mobile has offered free in-flight Wi-Fi on select airlines for eligible members for over a decade. While the perk is still alive and well for some airlines, United Airlines and American Airlines recently bowed out of the partnership. If you’re about to fly on United Airlines, know that this is your last day to take advantage of T-Mobile’s offer.

As a quick recap, United Airlines officially ended its deal with T-Mobile back in April. This was a direct result of United forming a partnership with Starlink to begin offering its own complementary in-flight Wi-Fi service. It’s expected that United will offer this benefit on all of its flights by 2027.

United Airlines customers recently began receiving notifications that the T-Mobile benefit would end soon. Specifically, the end of the perk was scheduled for July 13, which is tomorrow. So you have the rest of today to use your free Wi-Fi before you’ll have to start paying for it.

United isn’t the only airline making such moves. This is part of a bigger shift in the industry, where these companies are exploring ways to improve and expand upon their premium services and loyalty-driven offerings. However, once United fully rolls out this benefit, it will be one of the first major US airlines to extend such a service to its basic loyalty members at no cost.

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