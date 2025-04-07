T-Mobile hopes this new free food offer won’t crash and burn like the last one

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering a new food perk at Cracker Barrel through its April 8 Tuesday rewards deal.

The promo includes a free Crispy Tender Dippers or Cheeseburger with a minimum $10 dine-in purchase.

Stricter eligibility now applies following last month’s issues with the Wingstop promotion.

T-Mobile is giving its food-focused Tuesday perks another shot. Following last month’s Wingstop fiasco, the company is offering a new restaurant deal through its popular T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program — this time with Cracker Barrel.

As first reported by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile will roll out a new dining offer on Tuesday, April 8. Customers can choose between two complimentary menu items at Cracker Barrel: the Crispy Tender Dippers or the Barrel Cheeseburger. But before you get too excited, this one comes with a few conditions, likely in response to the chaos that unfolded last month.

The previous food freebie — a three-piece chicken tender combo from Wingstop for just one cent — was so wildly popular it overwhelmed many locations. Customers flocked to Wingstop in droves, causing long wait times and, eventually, complete sellouts of the tender combo at several locations.

Even those who managed to save the offer through the T-Life app or snag a promo code were met with errors on Wingstop’s website, saying the deal had sold out. Needless to say, many were left empty-handed and frustrated because of the way the offer was abruptly pulled despite being claimed.

Now, it appears T-Mobile is playing it a bit safer. The Cracker Barrel offer is more controlled, requiring customers to make a $10 minimum dine-in purchase. The free item (the tenders or the burger) is added on top of this purchase. Plus, customers must be enrolled in Cracker Barrel’s loyalty program, Cracker Barrel Rewards, and the deal is strictly limited to dine-in orders. No carry-out, delivery, or online redemption allowed.

To claim the deal, T-Mobile customers need to open the T-Life app on Tuesday, April 8, save the offer, and show it at a Cracker Barrel location when dining in. Assuming that you meet the minimum spend and loyalty program requirements, you should be able to claim the free item on the spot.

Compared to the Wingstop promo, this one has more guardrails in place to help Cracker Barrel better handle the demand. The $10 spend requirement will likely thin the crowd, and the dine-in-only rule should help avoid the kind of redemption chaos seen last time.

So, if you’re craving chicken tenders or a burger and happen to live near a Cracker Barrel, this might be worth a quick pit stop.

