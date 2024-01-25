Poll: Titanium or aluminum, what do you prefer?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Apple made a splash when it announced that the iPhone 15 series is made out of titanium. Now, it turns out that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is made out of the material too.

These aren’t the first phones made out of titanium, but Apple and Samsung are certainly the biggest brands to adopt this material. So with all that in mind, we’re curious to know whether you prefer titanium, aluminum, or a different material altogether. You can make your choice via our poll below.

Titanium or aluminum, what do you prefer? 1360 votes Titanium for me 18 % Aluminum was fine 19 % Either works, I'm putting my phone in a case anyway 59 % Neither (tell us what you prefer in the comments) 4 %

Titanium is stronger than aluminum, so we wouldn’t be surprised if many readers say they prefer this material for that reason. Then again, aluminum is pretty durable and very light anyway.

There are plenty of other materials used on phones nowadays too, including stainless steel and plastic. So go ahead and choose “neither” if your preferred choice isn’t listed, then leave a comment with your desired material.

