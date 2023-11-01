TikToker claims he was accidentally sent $96k worth of iPhone 15 Pro Max's

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A TikToker ordered four iPhones but ended up receiving over 60 iPhones.

These 60 iPhones are 1TB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, totaling nearly $96,000 in retail value.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a shipping time extending to 21 days on some colors and storage variants.

Apple has another winner in its hands with the iPhone 15 series. The company fixed the initial teething issues with a few software updates, and the phones can be easily recommended now to many users who want a powerful smartphone that can compete against the best Android phones. It comes as no surprise that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is now shipping with a delay of as much as 21 days on some models. But if you are extremely lucky, you might somehow end up with $96,000 worth of iPhone 15 Pro Max’s for your trouble!

TikToker @legends_gio (spotted by X user appltrack) ordered a few iPhone 15 Pro Max’s for his work needs. He ordered a 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max for himself and three 256GB variants for his team. When the package was delivered, he received his iPhone alright, but there was a surprise waiting for him for the other three phones. ♬ original sound – Legends_gio @legends_gio Someone reallyyy screwed up :sob: #fyp

As claimed, instead of shipping three 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max’s to him, Apple accidentally shipped three big boxes, each with 20x iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB storage. That’s $1,599 per iPhone x 20 x3. The 60 iPhones have a retail price of ~$96,000, which is definitely more than the $3,600 worth of iPhone 15 Pro Max that Apple should have sent him.

This is likely an error on Apple’s part. Even though the thought of 60 shiny new iPhones sounds fun at first, 60 iPhones is a lot of iPhones. Apple retains the ability to remotely brick unlawfully obtained iPhones, so the fun may not last all that long either, even if one does find takers.

We hope Apple gracefully handles the error and adequately compensates the person for the trouble.

Comments