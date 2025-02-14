There's good news (for now) if you're a TikTok user in the US

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR TikTok is once again available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This reportedly comes after Apple and Google received assurances that a ban wouldn’t be immediately enforced.

Apple and Google pulled TikTok from their respective app stores last month, just before a federal ban on the app was due to come into effect. President Donald Trump gave the app a reprieve at the time, but the app still wasn’t available on the Play Store and App Store. Fortunately, there’s some good news for consumers.

Parent company Bytedance has announced that TikTok is back on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the US. That means users don’t have to sideload the app if they don’t already have it on their phones.

Bloomberg reports that Apple and Google returned TikTok to their stores after US Attorney General Pam Bondi assured them that the ban wouldn’t immediately go into effect.

The app was banned in January after a law was passed which forced Bytedance to sell TikTok’s US operations to an American company or face a shutdown. Nevertheless, this isn’t the end of the road for TikTok’s troubles in the US. The ban’s enforcement was delayed by 75 days following an executive order from President Trump, so time continues to tick (heh) for the platform.

The news also comes after opportunistic eBay sellers sold used iPhones with TikTok installed, with some devices listed at crazy prices.

