Got a phone with TikTok installed? You might be able to sell it for top dollar 📈

TL;DR Despite the US president delaying the TikTok ban, the mobile app is still unavailable on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

While Android users can easily sideload the APK file on their phones, there’s no straightforward way to download the app on American iPhones.

There are currently over 24,000 eBay listings for “TikTok phone,” with some sellers asking for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Although the US president has delayed the TikTok ban for 75 days, the phone app’s listing remains missing on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. Consequently, those who have deleted the TikTok app are now limited to its website — which is unintuitive to use on smartphones. To capitalize on the situation, eBay sellers are listing their used phones with TikTok installed for thousands of dollars.

As noted by Wired, searching for “TikTok phone” on eBay returns thousands of relevant results, many of which are requesting outrageous sums of money. At the time of writing, the auction site displays over 24,000 listings, the priciest being an iPhone 15 Pro featuring TikTok and CapCut, priced at $4,970,400 (plus $8.22 for shipping). While, obviously, no one is squandering that much on a TikTok phone, the platform indicates that other units have been sold for undisclosed amounts.

For those unfamiliar, US-based Android users can still sideload the TikTok APK file on their phones. iOS, on the other hand, offers no easy way to download software unavailable on the App Store. So, while there are Samsung phone listings on eBay, iPhones are more likely to sell in this scenario. To get started, you can sign out of your Apple or Google account, purge your personal data (sans the TikTok app), then list it on eBay and hope for the best.

