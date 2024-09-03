The Wear OS 4 wait is almost over for TicWatch Pro 5 owners

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Movbvoi has announced that the TicWatch Pro 5 series will soon receive the Wear OS 4 update.

The update will roll out to the Pro 5 and the Pro 5 Enduro models in phases over the coming weeks.

New features on the update include backup and restore support, plus new apps and improvements to existing apps.

In our review of the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro a few months ago, we bemoaned the fact that the solid hardware of the smartwatch is being held back by outdated software. This is about to be addressed, with Mobvoi today announcing that the TicWatch Pro 5 series will soon receive an update to Wear OS 4.

Both the TicWatch Pro 5 and the Enduro models currently running on Wear OS 3.5 will receive the update to the 2023 version of Google’s operating system. The update will be rolled out “in phases over the coming weeks,” and owners will receive a notification on their device when it is available.

Wear OS 4 introduces several key updates, including backup and restore support, allowing users to switch devices without resetting their wearables. New apps for Gmail and Google Calendar can enhance productivity directly from the wrist, while the update also brings better smart home integration, a WhatsApp app for calls, and app improvements for Spotify and Peloton.

This iteration of Wear OS was first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series in August 2023. It has since arrived on Google’s Pixel Watch line, the OnePlus Watch 2, and some older Galaxy Watches. Its successor, Wear OS 5, has now debuted on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultimate, leaving Mobvoi still lagging behind its biggest rivals.

