Your favorite third-party apps could soon take Ultra HDR photos

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is reportedly adding support for Ultra HDR image capture to the CameraX API.

This API is used by a host of third-party apps to deliver improved image capture.

This suggests that Ultra HDR image capture could come to a ton of third-party apps soon.

The Google Pixel 8 series debuted support for the Ultra HDR picture format in October, delivering brighter and more dynamic images when viewed on HDR screens. Samsung took things a step further with the Galaxy S24 series, confirming that Snapchat and Instagram will support Ultra HDR on the new phones.

Now, Android expert Mishaal Rahman has uncovered evidence that Google will add support for Ultra HDR image capture in the CameraX API. This means that third-party apps that support CameraX will be able to take Ultra HDR snaps that stand out on HDR screens.

Aside from social media and messaging apps, this could also be a great addition to third-party camera apps. So you won’t need to stick to your OEM camera app if you want more vibrant images. Either way, we’re glad to see image capture in third-party apps gaining an upgrade.

It’s unclear if this functionality will be supported by all phones with the requisite HDR screens or a selection of them. But we hope this is the start of widespread availability.

Comments