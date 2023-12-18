The iPhone Pro camera could start catching up to Androids, finally

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has posted apparent iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro camera details.

The iPhone 16 Pro series could get a 48MP ultrawide camera, up from a 12MP sensor.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro series is tipped to arrive with a 48MP telephoto camera.

The iPhone 15 series launched a few months ago, but we’re already seeing iPhone 16 leaks. Now, a leaker has posted apparent camera details regarding the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro series.

Leaker Revegnus claimed on X that the iPhone 16 Pro line will pack an upgraded 48MP main camera. More specifically, he says the new main camera sensor will offer the same 1.22-micron pixel size but with a stacked design. This is ostensibly referring to Sony’s two-layer transistor pixel tech for stacked image sensors, which enables wider dynamic range and lower noise.

However, the tipster also asserts that the iPhone 16 Pro series could be equipped with a 48MP ultrawide camera lens. This would be a big resolution jump over the iPhone 15 line’s 12MP sensor and in line with top Android phones. A 48MP ultrawide camera could enable better low-light capture when paired with pixel-binning technology. But it could also allow for higher resolution video capture if Apple chooses to adopt 5K or higher video recording.

Apple wouldn’t be the first smartphone brand with a high-resolution ultrawide camera. We’ve seen the likes of Motorola, OPPO, OnePlus, vivo, Xiaomi, and others all offer 48MP+ ultrawide cameras before. But this would still be a welcome upgrade.

A bigger upgrade for iPhone 17 Pro line We’re more excited by the iPhone 17 Pro range’s purported camera upgrades, though. Revegnus claims that the phone will receive a 48MP telephoto camera. Leaks point to both iPhone 16 Pro models gaining a 5x folded zoom camera next year, so we’re guessing the iPhone 17 Pro range would get a 48MP 5x camera.

That would be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 12MP 5x camera. A higher resolution sensor is ideal for zoom cameras, offering more resolvable detail that translates into higher-quality hybrid zoom. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro have a 48MP 5x camera that can take solid 10x snaps. In saying so, leaks point to upcoming flagship Android phones getting 160MP and even 200MP telephoto cameras in 2024.

What do you want to see from future iPhone cameras? 95 votes A better main camera 47 % 48MP ultrawide camera 16 % 48MP 5x camera 31 % Other (leave a comment) 6 %

Otherwise, the iPhone 17 Pro series is also said to get an upgraded 48MP main camera. This sensor is tipped to offer a 1/1.14-inch sensor size and 1.4-micron pixel size. That’s notably larger than the current sensor’s 1.22-micron pixel size and should result in brighter, clearer photos.

You might not want to hold your breath for all these upgrades bearing out, though. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro lines are a long way off, so things could change between then and now.

Comments