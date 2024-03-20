Galaxy S25 series could feature the fastest storage on a smartphone yet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming UFS 4.0 4-lane technology will be released in 2025, promising data transfer speeds up to 8GB/s.

The timeline aligns with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, which could debut with this new storage standard.

Faster storage translates to quicker app launches, smoother multitasking, and enhanced on-device AI capabilities.

Samsung Semiconductor recently unveiled a roadmap detailing its plans for the next generation of Universal Flash Storage (UFS) solutions, which could also be our first hint at what the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series might bring.

Every year, our smartphones leap forward in power, and processors are usually hailed as the heroes behind this progress. But there’s another crucial component that often goes unnoticed: storage speed. Just like a wider highway with a higher speed limit allows for faster traffic flow, faster storage lets your phone handle data transfers, downloads, and anything else that relies on moving information around much more efficiently.

Samsung Semiconductor’s roadmap, first reported by SamMobile, states that the company intends to release UFS 4.0 4-lane CS next year before jumping to UFS 5.0 in 2027. The latest Android flagship smartphones in 2024 work on UFS 4.0 storage, which offers data read/write speeds of up to 4GB/s. According to the roadmap, UFS 4.0 4-lane will straightaway double these speed limits to up to 8GB/s.

According to Samsung, faster loading times and more efficient on-device AI applications are just a few of the potential benefits of its next-generation storage solution, which is slated for production in 2024 and release in 2025.

Given Samsung’s production timeline, it’s reasonable to expect the Galaxy S25 series to be the first smartphone to embrace UFS 4.0 4-lane storage. With Samsung’s recent focus on on-device AI with the Galaxy S24 series, this upgrade aligns perfectly with its strategy, considering the promised improvements that its upcoming storage solutions bring in this area.

Meanwhile, the roadmap also teases an even bigger update with UFS 5.0, expected in 2027. This could potentially mean the Galaxy S27 series debuting with UFS 5.0 standard, boasting speeds exceeding 10GB/s.

