These are the 5 best budget camera phones we recommend

We can thank the Google Tensor G4 chipset for making imaging so special in this budget phone. After all, computational photography is what has made the Google Pixel phones so good in mobile photography. The good news is this processing doesn’t change much from phone to phone, as it is all software enhancements.

Of course, hardware matters too. The Pixel 9a comes with a 48MP main sensor, which may seem like a downgrade from the Pixel 8a’s 64MP sensor, but photo quality is not always about megapixels. This one gets a wider f/1.7 aperture, allowing more light to reach the sensor, hence making it faster and sharper. Additionally, Google added a software-based macro mode to this shooter, giving it more functionality.

The Google Pixel 9a has a fantastic camera system that performs way above its price range.

During our tests, we found that both the main sensor and the secondary ultrawide 13MP camera performed well. Even the software-based macro mode performed amazingly. We did mention this is one of the best camera phones around!

As if excellent picture quality wasn’t enough, Google has turned the camera experience into a seamless and fun one, with plenty of extra features to try. The app is clean and straightforward, making shooting a breeze. Simplicity isn’t always synonymous with feature-lacking, though. You can also take advantage of fun capabilities like Panorama Mode, Add Me, Long Exposure, Magic Editor, and more.

If you care for shooting video, the Pixel 9a can handle 4K at up to 60fps. If you reduce the resolution to Full HD, you can increase the frames per second to 120fps.

At just $499 (and often on sale), you really can’t do much better than the Google Pixel 9a. And we’re not only referring to the camera system; the phone is pretty fantastic overall.