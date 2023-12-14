The Apple Watch Series 8 drops to an all-time low price of $279

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The $150 price drop is only available on the red colorway of the previous-generation wearable at the moment. Regular readers of our posts will know that this can be an ominous sign that stock at the deal price is dwindling. It’s the first time since the smartwatch became available over a year ago that it’s been on offer for under $300, so it would be no surprise if it’s flying off the shelves.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 45mm) The Apple Watch Series 8 with Wi-Fi connectivity features advanced fitness and health tracking tools, including a temperature sensor to monitor body variations and better insights into women's cycles. The device also features a thick front crystal over its display for improved durability. Additional highlights include Crash Detection, Low Power Mode, and extensive third-party app support.

The Apple Watch Series 8 catches the eye with an always-on OLED display and a sleek design that is compatible with a wide range of watch bands. It is powered by the S8 chipset and equipped with 32GB of storage and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring robust performance and connectivity. This model introduced a temperature sensor, which is a significant enhancement for health tracking, particularly in areas like menstrual cycle monitoring and sleep analysis. Another key feature is the Crash Detection capability, providing added safety. The device runs on watchOS 9, which brings fresh updates to existing apps like Workout and Compass and introduces a new Medications app.

