You still have time to catch the Pixel Watch 2 for under $300

The Black Friday sales saw the first deal on the new Google Pixel Watch 2. Such was the offer’s popularity that many retailers were out of stock for most of November. But Google has generously extended its holiday promotion, giving you another chance to save 14% on the smartwatch. Google Pixel Watch 2 for $299.99 ($50 off)

Best Buy has all three colorways of the wearable on sale, with an extra $175 in trade-in credits available if you have an older device that you’re looking to upgrade. The purchase also includes three months of Google One 100GB if you’re not already a subscriber to the service.

The Pixel Watch 2 deal has also triggered an even bigger price drop than its predecessor. The original Google Pixel Watch has the same retail price as the newer smartwatch, but now that it’s no longer the latest thing, Amazon has it on sale for only $199.99 — a massive 43% markdown.

The Google holiday sale is undoubtedly nearing its conclusion, so check out the Pixel Watch deals while you can via the widgets above.

