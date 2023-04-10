If you’ve been watching many TikToks, you’ve undoubtedly seen videos where a cheerful Ai voice reads its title or text to you. It’s a helpful accessibility feature for people with visual impairments to watch TikToks without reading any text on the screen. Here’s how to use text-to-speech on TikTok and choose which speech bot you want to narrate your videos.

QUICK ANSWER To use text-to-speech on TikTok, tap Text while editing your video, type in your caption, and tap the Speech icon. After that, select one of the voice options and tap Done.

How to do text-to-speech on TikTok To implement text-to-speech on your next TikTok, record or upload a video as usual until you arrive at the editing stage. Select the “Aa” icon to add text to your video.

Type in the message you wish the AI to read aloud, then select text-to-speech with the third icon from the left that looks like a talking head. After selecting the icon, you should see a small checkmark beside it to indicate that text-to-speech has been added.

To change the voice of text-to-speech, select your text and tap Change voice.

You’ll then see a selection of the most popular voices. Some voices are seasonal, and some stay on the app forever. Tap on each of them to hear how your text sounds in the different voices.

Tap Done in the top right corner when you’ve selected your favorite voice. If you like how it sounds, save the audio clip for later use in future videos.

FAQs

How do I change the voice on TikTok text-to-speech? Tap the text on your video and select Change voice to choose a different speech bot.

What is the TikTok text-to-speech voice? There is a female text-to-speech voice, though the company has not disclosed her identity.

Why did TikTok change the text-to-speech voice? In May 2021, TikTok changed the default voice in North America. The original voice actor Beverly Standing sued ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, for using her voice without permission.

Help, I don't see the Speech icon! Ensure that you have the latest version of the TikTok app installed. Older versions did not have all the text-to-speech features.

