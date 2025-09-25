Your eyes will thank you: TCL launches the TAB 8 NXTPAPER 5G

TL;DR TCL has launched the TAB 8 NXTPAPER 5G.

The tablet features a MediaTek MT8755 chip, 6,000mAh battery, 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

It’s selling for $199 at Verizon, and will soon be available at Total Wireless.

If you’re looking for a budget-level tablet, there are plenty of options to choose from. TCL’s tablets, in particular, stand out from the rest of the crowd due to the company’s innovative NXTPAPER tech. It’s a smooth, textured display that feels a lot like paper and offers a few benefits, like reducing eye strain and not attracting fingerprints. Earlier this year, TCL debuted the next generation of this display, NXTPAPER 4.0, with the NXTPAPER 11 Plus. Now the manufacturer is putting this tech in a new tablet that’s even more affordable.

Today, TCL announced the launch of a compact tablet called the TAB 8 NXTPAPER 5G. As mentioned earlier, this device features an NXTPAPER 4.0 display. That screen measures 8.7 inches and has a resolution of 800 x 1,340. With this tech, you can switch the screen to Eye Comfort Mode, which uses AI to adjust screen settings based on what you’re doing, like reading or watching a video.

Outside of the display, we’re looking at a device with two cameras. One camera is in the front and the other in the back. The front camera is a 5MP lens, while the rear camera is 8MP.

Moving on to the inside of the tablet, there’s a MediaTek MT8755 chip acting as the brain. It’s joined by a 6,000mAh battery that TCL claims can last up to 16 hours with mixed usage. It only comes in one configuration (4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage) and one color (Paper Gray). Storage can also be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card, and the tablet runs on Android 15 out of the box.

The TAB 8 NXTPAPER 5G is up for sale starting today for $199. It’s currently exclusive to Verizon, but availability will soon open up for Total Wireless customers.

