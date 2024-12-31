Tablet deals: Google Pixel Tablet and Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve been covering iPad deals a bit too much lately, but that is because we genuinely think they may be a better option for most people! That said, we are an Android-focused website and know there is a lot to love about Google’s OS. If you’re looking for an Android tablet deal, today we’re seeing a couple of great offers on the Google Pixel Tablet and Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. Let’s go over them! Buy the Google Pixel Tablet for $299 ($100 off) Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $149 ($70.99 off)

Both of these offers come from Amazon. The discount applies regardless of which available color version you pick. In the case of the Google Pixel Tablet, you can get it in Hazel and Porcelain; Rose is out of stock. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus comes in either Graphite or Silver.

The Google Pixel Tablet is among the best tablets around. It’s especially good if you are a fan of Google’s hardware. In fact, this Android tablet is pretty much only beaten by Samsung models, and the great ones cost significantly more.

You’ll get a really nice tablet here. The performance is pretty good, as it comes with a Google Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM. The G2 is starting to age, but it is still a very capable chip we used to only see in high-end Pixel 7 handsets. In a nutshell, performance should not be an issue unless you have very demanding needs.

The Google Pixel Tablet is also a great device in every other department. We love the 10.95-inch display, which has a very nice 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. We were also surprised by the audio quality. Even without the speaker dock, the four speakers on this tablet have outstanding sound.

We found that the battery lasts over 10 hours per charge during our testing, which is pretty nice. And if you’re worried about the device’s age, Google did give it an update promise of three OS upgrades and five yours of security patches. That means it should get up to Android 16.

Also, keep in mind that this one doesn’t come with the speaker dock! That bundle is not on sale right now and costs the full $499 retail price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is also in our list of the best Android tablets, but it is a whole different type of device. This is a budget option. At just $149, we think it might even be a better budget option than Amazon’s Fire tablets, regardless of which one you get.

We loved this tablet’s sizeable 11-inch display. It has a Full HD+ resolution and a smoother 90Hz refresh rate, which is actually rare to see in budget pads. This will make it a great device for watching videos or browsing the web.

Despite being so affordable, the design is very nice. Its construction is mostly made of metal. It’s sleek, elegant, and pretty sturdy.

Performance is decent. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM. Nothing impressive, but it will take care of casual tasks easily, and even handle some mobile gaming. We also found battery life to be quite impressive. We were able to make it last for a whole weekend trip on a single charge, then came back home with some juice left. You may be able to make it last up to four days if you’re more casual with it. Holiday deals are beginning to disappear, so you might want to act quickly if you want to take advantage of these offers. If you’re not a fan of these, you can also check out our list of the best Android tablets to check out some great alternatives.

