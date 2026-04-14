The ever-changing Trump T1 Phone now looks suspiciously like a HTC U24 Pro

TL;DR The Trump T1 Phone has undergone another redesign.

The specifications have also been updated.

The advertised specs and design appear to be comparable to the 2024 HTC U24 Pro.

It’s been almost a year since the Trump-branded T1 Phone was announced. Although pre-orders have been open since then, the handset has felt like an amorphous piece of vaporware, with the design and specifications seemingly changing every few months. The smartphone has once again gone through a redesign and spec change, but this time, it may have reached its final form.

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Trump Mobile has introduced a new design for the T1 Phone on its website. No longer does the handset look like a gold iPhone or Galaxy phone. The device has now adopted a design that looks more like a modified version of the 2024 HTC U24 Pro. This is almost the same design that two Trump Mobile executives showed The Verge back in February.

This incarnation of the T1 Phone still features its golden shell. However, the large T1 logo that was previously emblazoned on the back has been removed. Additionally, the Trump Mobile brand now appears next to the triple camera setup, and Trump’s name sits right below the American flag.

As mentioned earlier, the spec list has also been updated. The display is said to be a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, a return to what was initially announced. There’s a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 50MP front camera. It’s also advertised to have a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging and an unspecified Snapdragon 7 series chip. So not only will the T1 Phone look like an HTC U24 Pro, but it also looks like it will have similar specs.

When the T1 Phone was announced, it came with a price tag of $499. The Trump Mobile website now lists this as the promotional price. It’s unclear how much the phone will cost when it becomes available. However, Trump Mobile has said that it will cost “less than $1,000.”

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