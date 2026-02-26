T-Mobile speaks out about Verizon's lawsuit against it, but who will win?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this month, Verizon sued T-Mobile over false advertising claims; now, T-Mobile has officially responded with a formal filing in the case.

T-Mobile argues that Verizon’s issue with the “$1,000 in savings” claim holds no real merit, and that Verizon’s own marketing moves aren’t notably different here.

It’s unclear when the lawsuit against Verizon will actually go to court, and there’s always the possibility it could reach a settlement instead.

Earlier this month, Verizon officially announced it was suing T-Mobile over alleged false advertising claims after the Un-Carrier failed to fully comply with recommendations from the National Advertising Division (NAD). T-Mobile has now responded with a formal filing in the case.

Verizon’s primary complaint centers on T-Mobile’s claim that customers can see “$1,000 in savings” with its Better Value Plan. Verizon argues the comparison ignores its own promotional offers and relies on inflated figures.

T-Mobile counters that Verizon has “not shown a likelihood of success on the merits.” It maintains that its Better Value Plan includes bundled streaming services, satellite connectivity, and other perks that could exceed $1,000 in value if added separately to comparable Verizon plans.

Of course, not everyone agrees. The NAD, which previously issued recommendations around the savings claims, is now also recommending that T-Mobile modify certain advertising statements related to in-flight Wi-Fi.

T-Mobile further argues that Verizon’s own conduct weakens its case. It points to Verizon’s “Save up to $420/yr” campaign targeting T-Mobile customers, saying it uses similar comparative logic.

The company also notes that Verizon removed its “Switch to Verizon” savings calculator shortly before filing suit, alleging the tool relied on trade-in assumptions and failed to credit T-Mobile’s included benefits.

Additionally, T-Mobile claims Verizon has not demonstrated irreparable harm and says the alleged injuries are speculative. It also highlights that Verizon waited until recently to file suit, even though the savings messaging has been in circulation since 2024. T-Mobile argues that the delay shows there is no emergency.

For now, it’s hard to say who will prove “correct” here in the eyes of the law. It remains unclear when the case will proceed in court, and a settlement is still possible. But one thing is certain: competition in the mobile space intensified in 2025, and tensions are unlikely to ease soon as we continue to march through 2026.

