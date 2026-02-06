Verizon is suing T-Mobile for perceived false advertising

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Last year, AT&T and Verizon issued complaints to the National Advertising Division (NAD) around T-Mobile’s advertising practices.

While the NAD agreed on most issues, T-Mobile only implemented some of the suggested changes.

Now Verizon is hoping to force a resolution to the false advertising matter in court.

Recently, T-Mobile has come underfire for false advertising, with AT&T and Verizon bothcomplaining to the National Advertising Division over perceived issues with several claims made by its rival. The NAD ultimately agreed with T-Mobile’s rivals, but it technically doesn’t have the power to enforce anything. With that in mind, Verizon is hoping to force a resolution to the issue after filing a lawsuit against T-Mobile.

While T-Mobile did implement a few changes based on the NAD’s recommendations, Verizon’s biggest remaining issue is around the claim that the Uncarrier saves consumers more than $1,000 in annually over the competition. As first reported by Fierce Network, the lawsuit was filed in Manhattan, roughly a month after Verizon failed to fully comply with the NAD’s full recommendation.

According to Verizon, T-Mobile’s claim isn’t accurate because not only do they make value claims around benefits like satellite support that are hard to substantiate, but the calculations also compare T-Mobile’s promotional pricing against Verizon’s standard pricing. At the same time, it actively ignores any active Verizon promotions that might offer similar value, or any deeply discounted streaming service perks that Big Red offers as an option.

For its part, T-Mobile seems unfazed. If anything, they seem a bit taunting in their official statement, “We’re thrilled that Verizon has finally conceded through this complaint that their customers can save hundreds and hundreds and hundreds when they switch to T-Mobile. While we disagree on how much they save, the facts are clear: when benefits included with T-Mobile’s Better Value plan, which Verizon and AT&T make you pay for, are considered, the math adds up to more than $1,000 in annual savings.”

T-Mobile says it is ready to fight the matter in court, though there’s no clear timeframe for when exactly this will happen just yet.

