Set your alarms: Free Popeyes and Pizza Hut deals are coming to T-Mobile

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering free six-piece Popeyes wings and Pizza Hut breadsticks on April 7 via the T-Life app.

The deals likely require a minimum $5 purchase, and codes must be claimed early before they run out.

Other upcoming perks include a discounted Sam’s Club membership and potentially more rewards for subscribers. Be sure to check the T-Life app tomorrow.

T-Mobile Tuesdays are a nice perk for T-Mobile users. While the deals and offers aren’t enough of an incentive to switch to T-Mobile, there’s little to complain about here if you are already a subscriber. T-Mobile recently had a solid MLB.TV offer, and even a free baseball cap to go along with it. Now, the carrier is offering free chicken wings, and hey, I’m not complaining.

The Mobile Report mentions that T-Mobile will offer free Popeyes six-piece bone-in or boneless wings through the T-Life app tomorrow, April 7, as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays offering.

While the exact details of this offer haven’t been confirmed yet, T-Mobile’s previous offers required you to spend $5 in the same order to claim the freebie. You’d end up spending something to get the free wings, but free wings are free wings. You must redeem the free food in the T-Life app tomorrow to generate a code, but you’ll likely have the whole week to use it in the Popeyes app.

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If you’re not into chicken wings, T-Mobile will also be offering free cheesy breadsticks from Pizza Hut (also likely conditional on a $5 purchase), a discounted Sam’s Club membership, and potentially more.

Good idea to set a reminder or alarm on your phone to check the T-Life app early tomorrow morning (usually after 5 am ET) to grab what you can, as these codes and offers often run out as the day progresses.

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