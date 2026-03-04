T-Mobile is once again offering MLB.TV access for free, but what about the MLS Season Pass?

TL;DR T-Mobile is once again offering access to the MLB season through the MLB.TV app starting March 24.

Most postpaid T-Mobile customers should qualify for this perk, as well as Metro by T-Mobile customers.

Prefer soccer? While T-Mobile isn’t officially offering this perk anymore, you can get full access at no extra cost if you already have Apple TV Plus.

For years, T-Mobile has offered full access to the MLB season through Apple’s season pass program at no cost to its users. This year is no exception.

Not only is this perk available for most postpaid T-Mobile customers, but it’s also available for Metro by T-Mobile customers on qualifying plans. For more details on who qualifies, you’ll want to head to T-Mobile’s official MLB page.

To redeem the offer, you’ll need to go to the T-Life app between March 24 and March 30. Once the offer is redeemed, you’ll be able to access the entire season directly through the MLB app. You can find the app on iOS, Android, and most major streaming platforms.

If you’re a fan of Major League Baseball, this is an excellent deal and represents a value of $150. But what if you’re more of a soccer fan? In the past, T-Mobile has also offered the MLS season pass, but this year is a bit different.

Last year, Apple announced plans to provide its every MLS game at no extra cost to existing Apple TV Plus customers. As a result, T-Mobile is no longer offering this promotion. The good news is that any T-Mobile user with the Apple TV Plus perk will get this extra benefit automatically.

