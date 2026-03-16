T-Mobile will reportedly offer an upcoming promo that pairs perfectly with its MLB offer

Joe Maring / Android Authority T-Mobile's T-Life app.

TL;DR According to a new report, T-Mobile will soon offer a free physical hat to its customers.

There are four different hats to choose from, though they are all black with a short phrase on them.

The offer isn’t official yet, though it’s expected to go live on March 24.

While T-Mobile Tuesdays might not be as exciting as they once were, every once in a while there is still a solid offer, such as the recent MLB offer.TV promo. The carrier is also known for its occasional physical freebies.

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It’s been a while since the last notable free gift, but that may soon change. According to a trusted source from the T-Mobile Report, the Un-Carrier is getting ready to offer a free hat promotion on March 24.

There are four different hats available, but it’s unlikely you’ll have direct control over what you get. The options are: Stadium food critic

Big League energy

Call me up

Fueled by hot dogs If it’s not apparent, the theme here is around baseball, which is appropriate considering the Major League season kicks off just a day after this offer.

While I honestly think the phrases aren’t exactly funny or catchy, the hats look to be of decent quality and are still perfect for keeping the sun out of your eyes this spring and into the summer.

The hat promo isn’t official just yet, but once the offer goes live, you should be able to claim it in the T-Life app. You’ll have to physically pick it up at a corporate store though, third-party stores don’t offer it and shipping isn’t an option.

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