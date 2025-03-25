T-Mobile's free MLB.TV returns today, but you don't have long to redeem the offer

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering a free season of access to MLB.TV for subscribers starting today, with the offer expiring at the month’s end.

This is the second sports pass T-Mobile has given away this year, as it follows the MLS Season Pass.

With a value of $150, this is one of the most valuable free perks that T-Mobile offers by far.

Few T-Mobile perks get people as excited as free sports passes, and 2025 has been a great year for this so far. After giving soccer fans the MLS Pass for free, T-Mobile is once again offering a free MLB.TV season pass. As confirmed by Redditor CoolerProfessor, you can activate the offer starting today.

To get the free MLB.TV deal, you’ll have to redeem the promotion through the T-Life app between now and March 31. This means you don’t have long to redeem it, so we’d move now or risk forgetting about it.

It’s easy to see how passes like this are so popular, considering it would normally cost you $150 if you signed up directly. At a time when T-Mobile Tuesdays have significantly weakened, it’s good to see the Uncarrier isn’t done giving customers special extras that help it stand apart and better compete with the competition.

As for where and how you can watch it? While MLS requires you to use the Apple TV app to view your favorite games, the good news is that MLB content is available directly through the MLB app and it works on iOS, Android, and most major streaming platforms.

This perk is available for T-Mobile postpaid customers as well as those with Metro by T-Mobile, as part of the latter’s T-Mobile Tuesdays feature. For more details on eligibility, you can check out the FAQ available on T-Mobile’s site.

